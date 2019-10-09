Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls: INEC to publish voter registers Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja says it will on Monday publish the register of voters in Kogi and Bayelsa for the upcoming gvernorship elections in the two states.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okoye said that INEC would also present the register to all the political parties sponsoring candidates for the Nov. 16 polls in the two states in line with Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

He said the events, which would take place at the commission’s offices in Yenagoa and Lokoja, would be presided over by the Supervising National Commissioners and assisted by the Resident Electoral Commissioners of the respective states.

He said that Nov. 2 was the deadline for the submission of names of polling agents to the Electoral Officers, while Nov. 14 remained the deadline for campaigns.

“We appeal to all the candidates to avoid comments capable of inciting violence and instilling fear in the electorate during their campaigns,” Okoye said.

45 political parties are contesting the election in Bayelsa, while 23 will contest in Kogi. (NAN)