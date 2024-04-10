Kogi bandits attack: We’ve arrested some suspects – Ododo

By Stephen Adeleye

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi on Wednesday, disclosed that some suspects in connection with the bandits’ killings at Agojeju-Odo and Abejukolo communities in Omala Local Government Area of the state have been arrested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two communities were attacked by suspected herdsmen on April 4, where 25 persons were reportedly killed and several others left injured by the assailants.

Ododo, while speaking with newsmen shortly after observing his prayer at Okene Eid-el Praying Ground, said “some suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings and investigation is ongoing.

“The crisis in Omala Local Government Area has not just started today but has been there for some years now and we will do our best to make sure that peace is fully restored in the area.

“As I speak with you, some suspected persons have been arrested; investigation are ongoing, and they are giving us useful information.

“As soon as we are done with the investigation, the report will be made public and the perpetrators would be brought to justice.”

The governor commiserated with relatives of those killed in the crisis and restated government’s commitment to provide support for those injured and others whose houses were destroyed in the attack.

He further urged Muslims in the state to sustain the lessons learnt in the holy month of Ramadan.

“As we mark the end of this Ramadan, I urge each and everyone of us to carry forward the lessons learnt in this month of Ramadan.

“Let us continue to practice kindness, generosity, love and understanding in our daily life,” Ododo said.

NAN reports that Chief David Akpa, District Head and Ochala Onu-Ife Bagaji Odo, Omala, Kogi, confirmed to reporters in his palace that the 25 persons killed were buried on Saturday.

He said that those buried included two women and four children.

Akpa described the attack as barbaric and wicked given the way and manner the bandits unleashed mayhem on his people.

He had called on the federal and state governments to come to the aid of the victims, who are taking refuge in various communities for fear of their dear lives.

“We are mourning our loved ones who were killed in cold blood. We have never had any misunderstanding either with bandits or with herdsmen before now,” the traditional ruler said. (NAN