Kogi Assembly Speaker Presses for Speedy Award, Completion of Road Projects by FG

…Appeals for complementary efforts for Karimi, Faleke

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf has appealed to the Minister for Works, David Umahi, to give priority to road projects in Kogi by siting more and giving express attention to the completion of the ongoing ones.

This is contained in a press statement signed and made available to the media by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Yabagi Mohammed.

He made the appeal in Abuja during a working visit to the minister in his office in the company of other members of the state Assembly.

The speaker particularly mentioned the Ayetoro – Abugi – Eggan stretch, the Kabba – Egbe – Ilorin, the Kabba – Omo – Ekiti, the Benue – Ankpa, and other road projects being executed in the state as projects on priority.

He said Kogi State is central to the economy of the country, given its position as the link between the north and the south and being one of the states of North Central geopolitical zone which voted overwhelmingly for the emergence of the administration of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

He noted that the roads he mentioned were critical to the state and the country at large, noting that if constructed, these roads would further have Kogi in debt of the present federal government and give the ruling APC more issue to campaign with in the 2027 election.

As politicians, he told the minister, the people who elected them in Kogi state trust them to be the voice for their problems and demands, stressing that as an APC state, the people are not ready to change the trajectory in any future election.

The Speaker aplauded the efforts of the Senator representing Kogi West where he hails from, Senator Sunday Karimi, and the member of House of Representatives, Hon James Faleke for their unwavering commitment to the development of the area and appealed to the minister to help these individuals to further succeed in lifting the state to enviable heights.

He used the opportunity to thank the President for appointing an indigenous Managing Director for Ajaokuta Steel Company, saying it has shown that President Tinubu is a man of his words.

He prayed that the steel company gets to full operation in no distant time and benefit the people of the state and the country at large.

Responding, the minster for works, David Umahi expressed his desire to see to the possibility of ensuring all the requests of the speaker were fulfilled.

He said the desire of President Bola Tinubu’s administration is to see to the overall development of the country, saying the government is one that is committed to ensuring the entire country prospers.