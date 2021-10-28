Kogi Assembly okays over N30bn supplementary budget for 2021

 The Kogi House of Assembly has approved a supplementary budget of N30.014 billion state government to meet the developmental needs of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports followed to third and final reading of the supplementary budget after a Clause-by-Clause consideration at Thursday plenary sitting in Lokoja.

Muktar Bajeh, the House Chief Whip acting as House Leader, moved after the Clause-by-Clause consideration at a Committee of Supply.

The motion was was seconded by the acting Chief Whip, Edoko Ododo Moses (APC-Dekina-Biraidu) and passed by the Speaker, Matthew Kolawole following voice votes.

reports that Gov. Yahaya Bello on Aug. 25 forwarded the supplementary budget bill to the of Assembly for approval.

Gov. Bello in the letter said the request was based on the need to improve the state infrastructure needs and security of lives and property.

of the supplementary budget, according to the governor, would enable the government to meet the developmental needs.

The Supplementary Budget brings the total revised budget for 2021 fiscal year to over N160 billion.

also reports Kogi budget for 2020 was N176billion. (NAN)

