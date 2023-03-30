Kogi Assembly members-elect promise quality representation, professionalism

By Stephen Adeleye

Some elected Members of the Kogi House of Assembly have assured their constituents of quality representation with a promise and commitment to delivering dividends of democracy.

The members-elect made the promise while speaking with journalists, shortly after receiving their Certificates of Return (CoR) on Thursday at INEC Headquarters in Lokoja.

Mr Olawumi Jacob, a member-elect to represent Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi, said he would bring professionalism into legislation.

”You know as legislators, it is all about law, and for the fact that the background I am coming from we deal with laws, then this opportunity will make us to make a proper legislation.

”I am a Chattered Accountant and a Chartered Tax Practitioner, I want to bring professionalism into legislation for the benefit of my constituents.

”We still have a lot of things to put in place in Kogi house of assembly; this was part of what motivated me on how to increase our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

”There are some laws that you can pass in the house that can turn around the fortunes of Kogi positively.

”I am a guru when it comes to the area of taxation, and with the knowledge that I have acquired, I will be able to transform it when we get to the floor of the house.

”I will put the knowledge into practical terms on how to generate revenue and increase the IGR of Kogi,” Jacob said.

Also speaking, a female member-elect for Ijumu state constituency, Mrs Omotayo Adeleye-Ishaya, thanked God Almighty and Gov. Yahaya Bello, for giving women a chance to come out.

”By the grace of God, we will showcase our talent as women to the people because we have got lots of talents.

”As women, we definitely make a difference in the Kogi house of assembly and supporting the women course as well as my entire constituency,” Adeleye-Ishaya said.

Anothe female member-elect for Ibaji state constituency, Mrs Comfort Nwucholawon said her emergence meant a lot to her people in Ibaji, being the most vulnerable LGA in the state.

”My people are looking unto me to attract some dividends of democracy, and I can assure you that their expectations shall not be cut short.

”The major problem we have in Ibaji is lack of good roads linking communities in Ibaji and my people are looking unto me to attract that project for execution,” Nwucholawon said. (NAN)