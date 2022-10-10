Kogi Assembly in flames

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi House of Assembly has been gutted by fire in the early hours of Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Lokoja on Monday that the incident took the guards by surprise.

Security personnel watching over the complex told the speaker of the house who visited the scene “all we saw was heavy smoke coming out of the complex this morning.”

“By the time we rushed to see what exactly was the problem, the entire assembly was already on fire with everything inside burnt down.

“We then raised an alarm as we shout for help even though the complex is in a lonely place with neighbors far away”.

The guards said that the cause of the fire incident remained a mystery to them as they didn’t see the person or persons that set the complex ablaze.

The area most affected by the fire is the assembly gallery, which was completely burnt to ashes.

The speaker of the House, Mr Mathew Kolawole, who spoke to journalists at the assembly complex, expressed shock over the incident.

Kolawale described the incident as “very unfortunate”.

“I’m assuring you that this attack on our complex will not stop the house from performing its duty.

“We shall dig into into its root until the truth is revealed, ” he affirmed.

The speaker, however, said that the house woulf allow security agencies to investigate the fire incident to ascertain the root cause and level of damage.(NAN)

