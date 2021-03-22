Kogi House of Assembly has screened and approved the nomination of Justice Sunday Otu as the substantive Chief Judge of the state after his two-month stint in acting capacity.

Otu was confirmed at Monday’s plenary in Lokoja following the adoption of a letter from the executive requesting the screening and approval of the house for his appointment as the chief judge of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment of Otu followed the mandatory retirement of the immediate past Chief Judge, Justice Henry Olusiyi, on his attainment of 65 years of age.

At the Committee of the Whole of the House, the House Leader, Hassan Abdullahi (APC-Ajaokuta), moved that the jurist be allowed to take a bow and leave.

The house leader said his motion was in view of the track record of Otu in the administration of justice in the state; he was seconded by Muktar Bajeh (APC-Okehi), Chief Whip of the House.

Bajeh urged the members to approve the appointment in view of Otu’s rich resume and service to the state over the years.

The Speaker, Matthew Kolawole, in his ruling, following overwhelming voice votes, announced the confirmation and approval of the house.

Kolawole said the jurist, after addressing the house, was found suitable for the position of the chief judge of Kogi State.

NAN reports that Otu, who was appointed the acting chief judge on Jan. 11, was born on March 25, 1956 at Okene in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

He graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with LL.B in 1979 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981.

He started his sojourn in the judiciary with the Ministry of Justice, Kwara State in August 1981.

Otu became the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Kogi State Ministry of Justice, upon the creation of the state in 1991.

He was appointed a High Court Judge in December 1994 and acting Chief Judge from January 11. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

