Kogi APC Primary: Ododo’s pedigree, track records humble other aspirants to submission -Gegu

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi State’s Auditor General, Alhaji Ahmed Usman-Ododo, remains the man to beat in the Kogi APC direct primary held in the state on Friday, a party chieftain in the state has said.

The State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Alhaji Bashir Gegu, made the assertion on Friday in an interview with newsmen at Gegu, Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi.

Gegu posited that the track records and pedigree of Ododo were what humbled other aspirants in the race for the party’s candidature in Friday’s primary.

The Auditor General is said to be humane, truthful, loyal to the core and very committed to whatever assignment before him, which endeared him to Gov. Yahaya Bello and other party members.

Dep. Gov, Edward Onoja and seven others voluntary stepped down when the governor reportedly endorsed Usman-Ododo.

Other aspirants, who stepped down for Ododo include, Mr David Adebanji-Jimoh; a former Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Ashiru-Idris and Okala Yakubu.

Gegu said, “Ododo is very humble, humane and generous person worthy to be trusted at all times.

“The Auditor General can also be said to be a man who is coming from the system that made him and is believed to be capable of carrying on with the legacies of his boss , Gov Bello to improve the standard of living of all Kogites.

“Like Bello, Ododo has a lion heart in spite of his calmness and gentleness to tow the path of the governor to defend the lives and property of all residents of Kogi if given the chance in the Nov. 11 governorship election, ” he said.

He expressed optimism that when the results of the primary are collated, Ododo would no do emerged victorious “because of the good person that he is.”

The commissioner called on all APC members and supporters to ensure that they give their maximum support and prayers for Ododo to emerge victorious at the primary and governorship poll. (NAN)