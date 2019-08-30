Kogi APC primary: Bello wins, seeks aspirants’ support

#TrackNigeria Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Friday expressed his gratitude to delegates for electing him as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Governorship election in the state.

He also sought the support of other aspirants that lost to him during the governorship election so that the APC would win.

Bello in a statement in Lokoja, commended the delegates for their conduct and maturity during the party’s primary election held on Aug. 29.

He promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him, calling for unity among party members to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the coming election.

“Your votes demonstrated your esteemed confidence in my leadership. This show of faith is highly appreciated and shall serve as a boost to our collective aspirations of moving Kogi State to the next level.

“I am assuring you that I would do you proud by coasting home to victory for the party in the Nov.16 general election,’’ he said in the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello emerged winner of the APC governorship ticket by polling 3,091 votes to beat nine other aspirants who contested the governorship primary.

The primary election was conducted at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja on Thursday.

The governor also hailed the democratic posture of all the aspirants and appealed to them to join hands with him to retain Kogi State for APC come November.

“I thank God Almighty for this victory. I want to appreciate the National Leader of our party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his advice.

“I want to express my appreciation to the National Chairman of our party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee for the quality of leadership they have provided.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, His Excellency Badaru Abubakar and his members.

“In this contest, there is no winner, no vanquished.

“I, therefore, called on all aspirants, stakeholders and members of our party to come to work with me to ensure victory for our party on Nov. 16,’’ Bello said. (NAN)