Kogi APC LG Congress Committee submits report, says conduct ‘peaceful, orderly, crisis free’

The All Progressives Congress APC National Secretariat has received the report of Kogi Local Government Area Congress Committee.

Newsdiaryonlone learnt that the Kogi Committe submitted its report to the party’s Secretariat on 6th September 2021.

The Committee noted in its report seen by Newsdiaryonline that, “The Kogi LGA Congress was peaceful,orderly and crisis free.The Committee (which was) deployed to supervise the Congress in the three Senatorial zones observed that the party members maintained decorum and understanding and abided by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the Congress across the state.

“The Congress recorded a huge success in Kogi State as Local Government Area Executives were elected, using the option of consensus recommended by the APC leadership.This option has helped to maintain general inclusiveness, peace and unity.”

The Kogi LG Congress Committee had Alhaji Kabir Suleiman Dan-Musa as Chairman with Yetunde Adeniji as secretary, while Bala Haruna Yahaya, Ishaq Kaura Salihu and Haruna Suleiman among others served as members.

Chairman of the Kogi APC LG Congress Committee, Alhaji Kabir Dan-Musa in a chat with Newsdiaryonline hailed Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello for the support he gave to the committee towards a hit-free Congress.Dan-Musa also commended the State Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Bello for ensuring a successful LG Congress in the state.

