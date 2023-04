Kogi APC governorship candidate, Ododo, receives Buhari’s blessings, confident of victory

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, on Friday, received President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessings as the party’s flagbearer in the November election.

Ododo, while briefing State House Correspondents after he was presented to the President by Governor Yahaya Bello, said he was committed to building on the unparalleled developmental strides of the Governor, which were achieved through inclusive governance, if elected in the forthcoming polls.

He said, with his wealth of experience in the private and public financial sectors, as well as the opportunity of learning from Bello, who he described as a great leader to Kogites, he was well equipped to steer the ship of the confluence state in the desired direction.

The APC candidate said specifically that he was confident of APC’s victory in the November governorship election.

Ododo emerged the Kogi APC governorship candidate through a direct primary election on April 14 and was ratified through a special Congress of the party on April 15.

Governor Yahaya Bello expressed delight in the capacity of the APC candidate to deliver even more wins for the party in the state and assured kogi residents of continuity in the infrastructure renewal master-plan, which his administration had embarked upon for more than seven years.

He reiterated that the APC in Kogi State was one united family, noting that the party was very well positioned to win the next governorship election, landslide.

President Buhari gave his unalloyed blessings to the APC candidate, while advising the party in Kogi State to embark on issue-based election campaign so as to ensure the party retains the state in the coming elections.