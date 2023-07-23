Kogi ADC guber candidate promises to pay students’ WAEC fees 

By Stephen Adeleye

Rep. Leke Abejide, the Kogi Governorship Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has promised to settle the WAEC registration fees of all students in the state, if given the mandate in the Nov. 11 poll.

Abejide said this at a reception in his honour by the South East Yagba Development Association (SEYDA) on Sunday in Lokoja.



Abejide, who represent Yagba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, said he had already taken over the payment of WAEC fees for all students in the three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of his constituency .



“So long you are parents and have children to write WAEC, you don’t need to look for any money because Leke Abejide would pay the bill.



“It has been so for the past six years, and God has been faithful. Infact, I have extended the WAEC payment to Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, which is now being controlled by my party ADC in the House of Representatives.



“Now, I am promising that I will extend the WAEC payment to students in all the 21 local government areas of Kogi. I will clear all the bill in October this year by God’s grace,” Abejide said.



The ADC governorship candidate urged the people to vote for him because he knew the road and had the capacity do deliver.

“I am a giver to a fault even before coming into politics,” he said.



He described the honour bestowed upon him by his people as the reward of being a good person and hard work.



“I am so amazed and elated by the gesture seeing the huge crowd gathered here to honour me. Kogi people should expect more good works from me when I become their governor.



“Most people believe that when you are a legislator you cannot construct roads but I did it, and most of the roads and other projects I did were done out of my personal resources.



“In 2019, I made a promise to change the narrative in politics through the House of Representative, and I did.



“I won my first and second election. The governorship election is the next target, and by the special grace of God we will win on Nov. 11,” Abejide said.



He also promised to revive the Ibro water project and to expand its reach to all areas in Lokoja metropolis.

Earlier, Mr Sola Enikanolaiye, the Chairman of SEYDA, said the association decided to honour Abejide after a careful consideration and analysis of his performance in the House of Representatives.

“This association has come to the conclusion that Leke Abejide has done well. We have found him a worthy representative who has continued to discharge his duties most effectively and in an admirable manner,” he said.

Enikanolaiye, also the Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs to Present Bola Tinubu, said the gesture was to inspire Abejide to do more, and to serve as a role model to others aspiring for political positions and offices. (NAN)

