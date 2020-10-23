Kogi acting CJ inaugurates wage bill, staff verification committee

Justice Henry Olusiyi, acting Chief Judge of Kogi, has inaugurated a three-man verification committee to ascertain the staff strength and monthly wage bill of the state judiciary.
Speaking during the event in Lokoja on Friday, Olusiyi said there was need to enthrone transparency and accountability in the state judiciary to ensure effective dispensation of justice.
The acting chief judge who urged the committee to be sincere in its task, told them to investigate all appointments made between June 2019 and October 2020.
“You are to investigate all letters of appointment issued from June 2019 till date. You are to also determine whether the right salary scales were adopted.
“This exercise is borne out of the need to enthrone a robust welfare scheme for judiciary workers. It has to be taken seriously,” he said.
Olusiyi told the committee to submit its report within four weeks.
He also restated his commitment toward ensuring a viable and effective justice delivery system in the state.
The committee has Alhaji Ibrahim Alhasan as Chairman, Mr Samuel Atsumbe, Secretary and Mr Paul Egwu as member.
Speaking during the event, Justice Bayo Olowosegun, acting President, Kogi Customary Court of Appeal, commended the acting chief judge for setting up the committee.
Also speaking, Justice Abdulkareem Aruwa, Grand Khadi, Kogi Sharia Court of Appeal, described the inauguration of the committee as a step in the right direction.
Reacting on behalf of the committee, Alhasan promised to deliver on the task ahead.
“We promise to do a thorough job. We are appealing for the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure a successful exercise,’’ he said. (NAN)
