Kogi acting CJ inaugurates wage bill, staff verification committee

Justice Henry Olusiyi, acting Chief Judge of Kogi, has inaugurated a three-man verification committee to ascertain the staff strength and monthly wage bill of the state judiciary.

Speaking during the event in Lokoja on Friday, Olusiyi said there was need to enthrone transparency and accountability in the state judiciary to ensure effective dispensation of justice.

The acting chief judge who urged the committee to be sincere in its task, told them to investigate all appointments made between June 2019 and October 2020.

“You are to investigate all letters of appointment issued from June 2019 till date. You are to also determine whether the right salary scales were adopted.