Kogi 2023: We’re waiting to take Lugard House – Abejide

….says the election will be a tsunami

By Haruna Salami

The member representing Yagba East/West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency and gubernatorial candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Leke Abejide has expressed optimism that he will win the November 11, 2023 Kogi election and occupy Lugard House, Lokoja.

The Federal lawmaker stated this Monday in Abuja while marking his 50th birthday anniversary.

“As we are looking, we are hoping to take Lugard House. The election that is coming is going to be on personality basis, not party. It is going to be like a tsunami. It is going to be like the way Obi cleared the South East because people are yearning for change, especially what I’m doing in my Federal Constituency to be spread across the 21 local governments”.

Abejide who described himself as the best candidate is capitalizing on the way the Governor Yahaya Bello manipulated the APC gubernatorial primary election to spring a surprise.

“For the governor to nominate someone from his own ward/local government, his cousin, it’s not a monarchical system. Even in Kogi Central, they will revolt.

“If he has given it to Adavi or Okehi, may be Ebira people would have kept quiet. He gave it to the same local government where the current senator, the senator-elect and himself as the governor come from.

He said it is very difficult to sell that type of candidate. In my place they don’t even see it as if somebody is contesting in APC because you cannot do that. If it is like that I can even bring my son, Samuel Abejide to come and contest for House of Representatives. Will people accept?

It is difficult; we are Republican. It’s not monarchical system. On that note, God willing on November 11, 2023 I will emerge the winner because I’m very sure and I believe God I’m going to clear the 7 local governments in Kogi West, win 4 or 5 local governments in Kogi East and 1 or 2 in Central; we are done.

He said African Democratic Congress (ADC ), the party that has ensured his electoral victory to the House of Representatives twice “is no longer a small party in Kogi now.

“We won 5 local governments out of 21. That is to show that it is becoming bigger and I’m responsible for the growth of the party through the grace of God.

The birthday celebration was witnessed by many serving and former federal lawmakers including Some Dino Melaye, the gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Deputy Chief of Staff in the presidency, Mr. Olusola Akomode and many politicians, particularly from Kogi state.

Mr. Abejide who returned all the glory to God for making him to live up to the age of 50 years said “left to the devil and his cohorts, enemies, they don’t want you to live up to the age, but here I am, with the grace and blessings of God upon me”.

According to him, he has achieved a lot in life as he got to the peak of his career before coming to the National Assembly, and he has won his second term to the House of Representatives “back to back”.

“The people you see around today is a testimony that I’m with my people. My wife, who God has given me from heaven has been a pillar behind, praying, supporting all through. It has been a smooth journey in marriage for the past 17 years.