Kogi 2023: We’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic ”dungeon” – ADC

By Thompson Yamput

Mr Leke Abejide, the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), has pledged to rescue Kogi from socio-economic ”dungeon” if elected on Nov. 11.

Abejide made the pledge while on campaign visit to traditional rulers, religious and Community leaders as well as other stakeholders in Ogorimagongo Local Government Area of Kogi.

The ADC candidate said that rescuing Kogi from socio-economic dungeon became imperative in view of the poverty and hardships the citizens are presently in.

“Giving my knowledge of the problems of the state and the resources through my various empowerment programmes, I am well prepared for the task of rescuing the entire state from its present state of socioeconomic dungeon.

“My policy and programme of settling WAEC fees for our young students in school for good six years now is part of efforts to educate our citizens toward economic empowerment.

“Just of recent, I extended the largesse to Kabba-Bunu-Ijumu federal constituency with the hope of further extension to 21 local government areas of the state.

“This because education is bedrock of any society just as knowledge is power, our people need to be empowered to know how to create wealth and come of poverty. Kogi is rich in mineral resources that only need to be tapped, ” he said.

He described Ogori as a place rich with arable land which can be transformed into economic benefits.

According to him, he made money from the farm, being one of the major exporters of sesame seed in the country with partners in over 53 countries.

“I came from the private sector backgrounds with mindset of entrepreneurship. My running mate, Dr Idris Omede was President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, he was President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

“This is the perfect team that the ADC has presented to Kogi people to lift the state out of socio-economic dungeon, ” he said.

Abejide explained that the visit was in continuation of his party’s statewide campaign tour to seek support for his Victory at the upcoming governorship election.

Addressing some traditional chiefs at the Palace of the Uboro of Ogori, Prof Olu Akerejola, a former Director General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Chairman of the ADC campaign council, Chief Shola Ojo, said the visit was to seek the blessings of the monarchs for Abejide’s governorship ambition and also to brief them about his plans for the state.

Ojo called on the people of Ogorimagongo for the support for the actualization of power shift to Kogi West senatorial district, 32 years after the creation of Kogi state.

“The Igala held power for 19 years. Ebira has held power for the eighth years running. The Ebira also produced Governor during our days in the old Kwara State.

“In all of these the area presently known now as Kogi West has aligned with and supported our Ebira brothers. This is the time for somebody from Kogi West, what is right is right, justice is justice”.

“Although Leke Abejide is not alone, as the zone also has Senator Dino Melaye of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Olayinka Braimoh of the African Alliance (AA), the team presented in Abejide the best candidate because of his unblemished records.

“I can see clearly that our anticipated victory in the Nov. 11 governorship election now stares us at the face, and by the grace of God, we will get it, ” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the visit of ADC Candidate and his entourage also visited Churches and Mosques, where prayers were held for them.

The traditional ruler had in their various palaces, thanked Abejide and his deputy and members of the campaign council for deeming it necessary to visit them.

The royal fathers prayed for the success of the ADC candidates at the polls, and appealed for peace among the political contenders in order to have a successful and credible election come Nov. 11 since traditional institution lacked the authority to give political support. (NAN)

