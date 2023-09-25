Kogi 2023: SDP in Basa LG collapses structures in 6 out of 10 wards into AA

By Thompson Yamput

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Bassa Local Government Area has collapsed structures of six out of its 10 wards into the Action Alliance (AA) for the Kogi Governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the SDP collapsed the structures during a campaign rally held in the area on Sunday.

The six wards’ former Chairmen of SDP namely; Jimba Tukura, Jere Joseph, Luke Jere, Samuel Kpanachi, Wodi Lazarus, John Nyizogembi of Ozugbe, Akuba II, Ozungulo, Akuba 1, Ikende and Akanana Ayede wards respectively took turns to explain reasons for their actions.

They claimed that AA stands to give hope to impoverished people of Basa and Kogi as a whole looking at the party’s manifestos and the integrity of the Governorship Candidate, Chief Olayinka Braimoh’.

Mr Jimba Tukura of Ozugbe ward said:”our primary reason centeres on the wealth creation and distribution (STAT) agenda of Olayinka Braimoh which has proven beyond reasonable doubt that the inherent benefit is capable of lifting their living standard and restore hope to residents of Kogi.”

“It’s a fact that hunger knows no tribe, religion or party, but since the Action Alliance party’s agenda will address the nagging issue of poverty and hunger in the state, we are ready to ensure Braimoh’s victory at the Nov. 11 poll through our massive votes.”

They appealed to the AA candidate to do something about their Seria bridge, which is made of wood and happens to be the only route to their market.

The AA candidate, Braimoh, warmly welcome them into the party.

Braimoh declared equal opportunity for all.

”The Basa people are working so hard, yet there are no visible significant infrastructures like good and accessable roads for you to take your farm produce to the market.

“Transversing and transporting your farm produce through a wooden bridge is extremely dangerous, risky and counterproductive.

“This is part of what the STAT agenda of our AA has come to address once elected in to office come Nov 11.

“I believe that the only way to ensure implementation of the agenda is for Basa people to come out en-masse on Nov 11 to vote for me, Olayinka Braimoh of Action Alliance party.

“Today, I am happy that the structures of SDP are being collapsed into AA for us to make a statement on Nov 11 polls.”

Braimoh assured that through the STAT agenda, he would bring the much desired growth and development of Kogi. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

