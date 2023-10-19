Kogi 2023: Ododo ‘Il build on our achievements – Bello

By Thompson Yamput

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Nov.11 governorship election, Alhaji Usman Ododo, would build on the achievements of his administration, if given the mandate.

Bello said this in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Onogwu Mohammed in Lokoja on Thursday.



Mohammed said that the governor said this when he addressed members of the Ebira Peoples Association, Lokoja branch who paid him a courtesy visit at the Glass House in the Government House, Lokoja,

“Again, I’m today assuring the people that under the leadership of my hopeful successor, Usman Ododo, all the aspirations for good governance, unity, and the security of lives and property of citizens will be strengthened.

“I therefore, urged the people to peacefully campaign for the APC governorship candidate, Ododo and his running mate Joel, in preparation for the Nov. 11 poll.

“While I appreciate this laudable visit by your association, I believe that by God’s grace our ruling party, APC, will secure a landslide victory, ” Bello said.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the Ebira Peoples Association, Mr Moses Momoh, commended Bello for his impactful leadership over the past seven years.

“The Ebira nation will not forget the restoration of peace and security to Ebiraland, particularly, and the state in general by your administration.

“The Ebira Peoples Association worldwide and other socio-cultural groups in Kogi takes pride in your achievements over the last seven years.

“We remember the security situation in our state before you assumed office in 2015. Prior to 2015, many of our people were displaced from their homes due to domestic violence, kidnapping, thuggery, and other social vices across the state.

“But today, the story is different. We are proud of your achievements and those of the APC-led governments at both federal and state levels,” he stated.

He said that the visit was to pledg the association’s support for the APC candidate in the Nov. 11 poll.

The president assured of their commitment to leverage their connections with other socio-cultural associations in the state to mobilize support for Ododo for a sure victory at the poll. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

