Kogi 2023: INEC, Police promise peaceful, credible election

By Thompson Yamput

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday pledged peaceful and credible Governorship election in Kogi come Nov. 11.

Kogi INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Gabriel Longpet, and Kogi Police Command’s Spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, gave the assurance during a workshop organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) for 26 journalists in Abuja.

Longpet said that the Commission has made adequate preparations to consolidate on the last Feb 25 and March 18 polls to ensure that Nov 11 Governorship election is peaceful, hitch free, fair and credible.

“We hope to ensure that all results of the governorship election in the 3,508 polling units in 239 wards across the state are transmit electronically to do away with any attempt at tampering with manual results on transfer to collation centres.

“We are in synergy with all stakeholders, including the security operatives, civil society organisations (CSOs) and the Media to ensure we get it right come Nov 11,” he said.

The REC called on all the 18 political parties and candidates participating in the election to educate and sensitise their members and supporters about the need to conduct themselves orderly for a peaceful conduct of the election.

Ovye-Aya, on his part, said the Police were prepared to ensure tight security during the Kogi guber election to checkmate activities of criminal elements from disrupting the process.

The command’s image maker said “security operatives in Kogi are not going to leave anything to chance and will protect all electorates before, during and after the election.”

“All trouble makers, especially political thugs, should know that we shall deal with them in accordance with the law,” he warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IPC Media Workshop was aimed at enlightening practitioners in Kogi on their significant roles in the Peaceful and successful conduct of the guber election come Nov 11. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

