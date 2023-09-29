Kogi 2023: I have no thugs, killer squad – Sen. Echocho

By Thompson Yamput

Sen. Jibrin Echocho (APC-Kogi) on Friday declared that he has neither political thugs nor killer squad as being insinuated in some quarters against his good image and character.

The senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District, made the declaration in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

There was a reported unfortunate fracas in Ajiolo Ojajji community in Dekina Local Government Area that left several persons injured and property destroyed, which alleged mischief makers and political opponents have been ascribing it to him and his supporters.

But Echocho explained that: “This my reaction is coming against the backdrop of a publication titled ‘Kogi Guber: Kogi East Senator, Jibrin Isa Killer Squad, Echocho boys launch violent attacks on SDP supporters’.

“This is entirely a fake news peddled by some persons, who are bent on tarnishing my good reputation for selfish political gains.

“This is because I don’t harbour thugs or any killer squad as being insinuated by those who don’t mean well for me as good politician taking care of the good people of his constituency.

“”I am not into any contest or rivalry with any person. I have given good account of my stewardship and Kogi East is comfortable with my representation.

“It is with great disappointment that I respond to these baseless accusations, which seem to be a desperate attempt by some politically motivated individuals, who are determined to tarnish my reputation and discredit my service to the people of our great senatorial district.”

The senator said that his heart “goes out to the victims of the unfortunate fracas and my deepest sympathies to them and their families”.

He unequivocally condemned any form of violence or lawlessness, adding that such behaviour has no place in the society where all the people work together to promote peace and understanding amongst themselves.

The lawmaker advised those who seek to exploit the unfortunate situation for political gains should immediately desist from such, saying: “We must not allow divisive and malicious tactics to undermine the unity and progress of our community.”

“I want to reiterate that I belong to everyone and will continue to work tirelessly to promote love, unity, and peace among my constituents and all Nigerians.

“My focus has always been on making a positive impact on the lives of our people, and I remain committed to this cause.

“During my visit to sympathise with the victims of the incidence, I made a heartfelt plea to those who are attempting to use my name for political advantage to cease their actions.

“It is essential that we prioritise dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes over violence. Violence only serves to weaken the very fabric of our society and does more harm than good.”

He assured the people of the senatorial district that he would not be deterred by these false allegations but would continue to “serve you with dedication, integrity and a commitment to our shared values”.

“Together, we will overcome the challenges that confront us, and we will build a brighter and more prosperous future for all,” said the legislator. (NAN)

