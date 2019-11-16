Kogi 2019 poll: Accreditation commences at Ward A Lokoja peacefully

Accreditation at Ward A Polling Station, Crowther/ Sabongari, Lokoja, was on at 8.35 a.m. when a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited the polling station.



Voters were seen checking their names on the register pasted on the walls of Crowther Memorial College, Lokoja, while others lined up, orderly, to be accredited.

The exercise was peaceful and orderly.

Men and officers of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Customs Service, among other security outfits kept vigil to ensure maintenance of law and order.(NAN)