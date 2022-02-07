Kogi: 1 dead as police repel attack on Okene area command

The police have shot one person dead on Sunday evening when some hoodlums attacked the Okene Police Area Command, the Police Command said.

SP Williams Oyve-Aya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Police Command in Kogi , said this on Monday in a statement.

Oyve-Aya said “at about 10 p.m. of Sunday, some armed hoodlums attacked the Okene Area Command Headquarters with sporadic gunshots and explosives.

“The officers on duty repelled the attack; and in the process, shot dead one of attackers, a situation that forced the hoodlums to flee even before the arrival of police back-up teams from the neighbouring divisions’’.

The command spokesman, who said that normalcy had returned to the Okene community, said that thorough search for the arrest of hoodlums had begun.

“The commissioner of police has deployed re-enforcement team to the area, comprising Counter Terrorism Units, Police Mobile Force and Intelligence team.

“Also deployed are Quick Response Unit along with the Military and other security forces with a view to tracking the perpetrators and bring them to book.

“The police commissioner is hereby assuring all law abiding citizen of Kogi of his commitment in discharging his mandate in synergy with other heads of security agencies in the state to ensure a safe and secure environment for all,’’ the statement said.(NAN)

