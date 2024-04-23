KNSG supports security agencies, deploys technologies in ensuring peace – Information Commissioner

The Kano State Commissioner for Information,Alhaji Halilu Dantiye, says the state government has been supporting the security agencies to diligently discharge their constitutional duties.

Similarly, the state government has been deploying a myriad of trending technologies towards ensuring continuous peace and security of lives and properties in the state.

Dantiye disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Dantiye said, ”Security is everybody’s concern. Kano State is lucky among the six States of the North-West to be the most peaceful and not being bedeviled by insecurity incidences.”

He stressed that the people of Kano, who are largely believers in God, engaged in a lot of fervent prayers.

”In spite of the prayers, the government also works especially in terms of supporting the security agencies and using technologies to track and monitor.

“Wherever one is going in Kano, he is being watched and monitored by the Police.

”At the Government house, Police Headquarters, and the DSS Office, there are big monitors that show all the roads in Kano and they see what all the people are doing, especially criminals.

“If one uses a phone, he can easily be tracked. The people are also very cooperative with us especially in terms of information.

”We are happy that the security agencies take information in confidence. They don’t reveal sources and that is creating confidence between the security agencies and the people,”Dantiye said.

The commissioner said that the state government holds security council meetings weekly where all the necessities were being done to ensure security in the state.

Dantiye said, ”Security goes beyond buying vehicles and fueling them for the security agencies.

”The needs of the security areas determine the kind of support needed in ensuring the safety of lives and properties of all the law abiding citizens .”

He appealed to the bpeople of State to show understanding, have confidence in the government and all the security agencies.

He prayed that other regions or state bedeviled by insecurity surmount it soonest.(NAN)

By Sani Idris