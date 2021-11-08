KNSG sets up committee to regulate activities of International Islamic humanitarian organisations

The Kano state Executive Council has approved the constitution of a Committee to regulate the humanitarian activities of International Islamic religious foundations operating in the state, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, has announced in a statement.The measure, an outcome of the weekly state Council meeting, was meant to produce a template for regulating the operations of such foundations, being run by some individual clerics or organizations.The statement noted that the organisations were making impact on the development of the state in areas of education, water supply, building schools, mosques, orphanages, welfare and other religious activities.

Mr Garba indicated that the measure would ensure effective documentation of such organizations, for proper monitoring, evaluation and assessment.

He explained that the as part of its mandate, the committee would also establish the legitimacy of such international organisations, examine their profiles, registration certificates, contacts, affiliations and sources of funding.

The committee would be chaired by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zaharaddeen, while the state Commissioner for religious affairs, Dr. Muhammad Tahar-Adam would serve as committee’s co-chair.

It would also have representatives drawn from the Qadiriyya, Izala and Tijjaniyya sects, the state police command, Department of State Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Vigilante Group.

Other members include: the Muslim Lawyers Association, Bureau for Land Management, Kano state Urban Planning and Development Authority, Ministries of Justice, Education and that of Health, as well as the Emirate Council. (NAN)

