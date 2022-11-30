KNSG revokes ban on tricycle riders

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Government has withdrawn the ban restricting tricycle riders from plying some major roads in Kano.

The Managing Director of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba -Dan’agundi, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday at the agency in Kano.

NAN reports that the state government had banned tricycle riders from operating on highways in Kano, including the Hadejia and Gwarzo roads.

According to him, “the government has heard the outcry of the people, tricycle leaders and their riders.

“The state government revoked the ban following maturity shown by leadership of the association, which is very unlike them, as you will agree that they usually go on strike.

“At times they do things that are against law and order of the state when issues like this come up.

“This time around they behaved themselves and complied with the rules given to them,” he said.

Babba-Dan’agundi said tricycle riders should continue to ply the roads along with the new buses provided by the state government.(NAN)