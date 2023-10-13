KNSG reiterates commitment to quality education

By Chimezie Godfrey

Kano State Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to improving the quality of education in the state.



The Commissioner disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Government Secondary School Dambatta Old Boys Association to his office.





Dantiye, who is a member of the association, stated that the present administration is making every effort to revitalize education in the state.



He mentioned that the state government has procured teaching and learning materials for schools, as well as made payments to contractors for boarding school feeding, covering a period of three months.



The Commissioner urged all old associations in the state to visit their respective schools to assess their situations and to complement the state government’s efforts in providing quality education.



Dantiye assured them of his support in addressing the challenges faced by Government Secondary School Dambatta.



Earlier, the National President of the Government Secondary School Dambatta Old Boys Association, Alhaji Salisu Lawan Indabawa, explained that the school has produced numerous prominent individuals in Nigeria, including politicians, civil servants, traditional rulers, security personnel, and professionals from various fields.





The Chairman stated that these prominent individuals have contributed to addressing some of the school’s challenges, such as borehole repairs, reconstruction of collapsed fences, and the provision of health equipment for students.



He appealed to the government to employ permanent staff to serve as security personnel in the school, enhancing the security of students and school property.



