KNSG promotes 130 senior civil servants

Kano State Civil Service Commission has approved the promotion of 130 senior civil servants and resolved three disciplinary cases in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The commission’s Chairman Engr. Bello Kiru, announced the promotion on Thursday in Kano, shortly after the routine meeting of the commission which focused on senior staff promotion.

Kiru explained that the three disciplinary cases were resolved based on the civil service rules.