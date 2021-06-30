KNSG poised to check proliferation of Refuse Dump sites

Kano state Commissioner for , Dr Kabiru Getso, said on Wednesday that the state government introduce measures to check the proliferation of Refuse Dumps sites in major cities of the state.The commissioner, who stated this in Kano at a to review the conducted of the “ Kano Clean’ exercise, said his ministry and a private firm, Capegate Investment Company Ltd,  working towards addressing the .

He explained that the ‘ Kano Clean’ exercise, which ended on Sunday, had to be extended three days to mop up all the areas of the state .Getso described the 2021 edition of the exercise as the most successful since the introduction of the initiative about four years ago.Getso then reiterated government’s commitment to ensure that the state remained clean.

He appealed to residents to avoid dumping refuse in  water and ensure a clean for a society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual Kano clean initiative was introduced the Ganduje administration four years ago.The exercise for 2021 began on Saturday, June 20, and ended on Tuesday June 29 2021. (NAN)

