KNSG links 5 villages to National Grid

The Kano State Government has linked five villages in Minjibir Local Government Area to the national grid, Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Dr Musa Iliyasu-Kwankwaso, has said.

The commissioner, who inaugurated the projects, said the move was to improve the socio economic wellbeing of rural dwellers.

In a statement issued to newsmen by the Information Officer of the ministry, Lawan Hamisu-Danhassan in Kano on Thursday, Iliyasu-Kwankwaso said the communities included Audaran, Gidan Dali, Gidan Tata, Gidan Makera and Gidan Yanhula.

Also, the commissioner had inspected the installation of new 500kva transformer at Zawaciki in Kumbotso local government area, expected to be completed within one week.

“This will provide more job opportunities to the people of the communities and people around the area” he said.

He enjoined the beneficiaries and entire people of the state to protect public utilities against vandalism and report any suspicious move for prompt action.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Rural Electricity Board, Mr Garba Uba-Muhammad, commended the state government for its commitment to uplift rural and urban dwellers through the provision of basic infrastructure and services.

Also, the Councilor representing Kwalkiya ward in Minjibir local government, Alhaji Musa Hussain, and the Chairman of Zawaciki community, Malam Kamilu Aminu-Kura, thanked the government for the project and pledged to protect it.(NAN)

