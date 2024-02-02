KNSG earmarks N4.6bn for Senate building at state varsity

The Kano State Government has earmarked N4.6 billion for the construction of Senate building and other infrastructure at the state-owned Saadatu Rimi University of Education.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Isa Yahaya Bunkure, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Friday.

Bunkure said that since its inception, the institution had received tremendous financial and moral support from Gov. Yusuf’s administration.

He said that the administration’s support had created an atmosphere conducive for teaching and learning at the institution.

The VC said Gov. Yusuf had demonstrated zeal and commitment towards uplifting the standard of education from primary education up to tertiary level by appropriating more than N29 billion to education in the 2024 Budget.

He said that the measure would pave the way for massive development of education in the state.

” Gov. Yusuf approved the sum of N4 billion for infrastructure development in Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education among which were construction of a modern and befitting Senate chamber.

” We are highly pleased with this concern for the development of the education sector exhibited by the governor,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor maintained that the university had been transformed from a College of Education to a full fledged University of Education, recognised by the National Universities Commission and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“We are now a full-pledged university of education with our licence from the National Universities Commission Abuja, with all the salient requirements satisfied, ” he said.

The vice chancellor said due to the attainment of all the requirements of a university, JAMB also gave the university an admission quota of 2,090 candidates for admission into the 2023/2024 academic session.

” Another aspect of our upgrade to a full fledged university is the aspect of getting qualified manpower, which comprises of academic and non-academic staff.

“We have a total number of 1,322 staff, out of which 876 are academic staff,” he said. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko

