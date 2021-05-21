Kano State Government has formally handed over its waste management operational plant and equipment to a private firm, Messrs Capegate Investment Limited Company.

Dr Kabiru Getso, the Commissioner for Environment, announced this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

In the statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Mr Sanusi Abdullahi, the commissioner officially handed over the documents to the company at the Refuse Management and Sanitation Board in Kano.

He explained that the government had entered into an agreement under the Public-Private-Partnership arrangement with the company.

According to Getso, Kano State is ready to revolutionise environmental management in the state, in line with best global practices.

The commissioner further explained that the main purpose of the partnership was to convert the huge amount of waste generated daily into bio-gas to provide electricity to households and street lights among others.

“The waste will also be used to produce organic and inorganic fertiliser, so as to improve agricultural output in the state.

“In addition, it will create job opportunities for at least 4,300 youths and revenue generation.

“Certainly, it will add value not only in making Kano cleaner or the environment safer but a lot of good things will be benefitted from this partnership,’’ he added.

Getso stressed the need for the three agencies to work as a team for the benefit of the state, especially in the area of solid waste management.

“Only operational plants and equipment of waste management were handed over.

“But the equipment was not given free-of-charge as it is part of the equity of the state government.’’

He noted that casual workers would be engaged by the company.

The President of Messrs Capegate Investment Limited Company, Mr Bashir Namadina, expressed delight over the agreement.

He gave assurance of the firm’s resolve to use its experiences and technologies to make Kano a green city through collaboration.

Namadina pledged that in the next 24 months, the Kano environment would be cleaner and more habitable.

The CEO also commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the State Executive Council and all stakeholders for the opportunity given to the company. (NAN)

