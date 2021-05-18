Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board says the strange disease that erupted in a community in Minjibir Local Government Area has been brought under control.The Public Relations Officer of the board, Mr Maikudi Marafa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.He said that when the disease broke out 10 days ago, the state set up a rapid response team with the World Health Organisation, National Centre for Disease Control,

Doctors Without Borders and the board as members.According to him, the response team under the Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Tijjani Hussaini, moved to the community and conducted series of investigations and sensitisation.Marafa added that “it was discovered that the disease was caused by poor hygiene and open defecation and wells got infected.”He explained that the wells in the community were fumigated and the community was provided with potable water to substitute the water they used to drink.

The public relations officer, who said there were only two people currently receiving treatment for the disease as others have been discharged, noted that the board had stationed a mobile ambulance in the area in case of emergencies.

It was recalled that about a week ago, the Gandun Koya community woke up with a strange disease, linked to drinking water from a community well.The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, confirmed the disease, saying that people hit by the disease suffered from vomitingand diarrhea.It initially affected more than 50 people with six deaths, while the affected persons where hospitalised, treated and discharged. (NAN)

