KNSG approves N97m for 47 amateur football teams

October 22, 2021



 Kano State Executive Council has approved N96 million to 47 football clubs playing in the National League, Mr Muhammed Garba, Commissioner for Information, has said. statement issued on Thursday in Kano, Garba said fund would help the amateur teams to participate in the 2021/2022 National League scheduled to begin in November.

Meanwhile, the council also approved N55 million to procure Set Top Box (STB) for the successful digital switch over from analogue to digital television in the state.

Garba said switch over would from Oct. 30, when television users will require digital STB to receive TV signal.

The commissioner said council had directed the Ministry for Local government and Chieftaincy to handle the issue.

added ministry would supply the STB to all Primary Health Centres, Viewing Centres, Local Education Authorities, primary and basic schools and the 44 Local Government Councils in the state.

”7, 000 units of the STB will also supplied to the 114 Departments and Agencies and 1,460 to Senior Secondary Schools in the state at the cost of N12, 500 per unit,” added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2008, Nigeria signed the International Telecommunication Union  Protocol to transit from analogue to digital television in line with global trend.

The pilot digitisation started in April 2016 in Jos and later Abuja, Kaduna, Enugu, Ilorin and Osogbo, while the second phase commenced in 2021, with Lagos and the remaining 30 states. (NAN)

