Knowledge-driven agriculture panacea to security challenge – Abba Moro



By Haruna Salami

The Senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro has advocated that the current security challenge that threatens food security can be ameliorated by “a knowledge-driven agricultural practice”.



Leading the debate on the Bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu-Ojapo, the sponsor, Abba Moro said “in the face of the current security challenge that threatens food security, a knowledge-driven agricultural practice is an imperative need”.

The Bill , which was read for the first time in the red Chamber on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 passed second reading on Tuesday.

“This Bill is a valorous stride towards, not only addressing the educational needs of the people of Benue State and by extension Nigerians, but it will also serve as training ground for the development of agriculturalists in the country”, he said.



The primary intent of the Bill is to establish the Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu-Ojapo, to contribute to the development of Nigeria through training of qualitative manpower by adequate exposure to sound theoretical background, practical farm and field demonstration as well as knowledge capacity development for staff.



“It is pertinent to mention that agriculture with its allied sectors is undeniably the biggest livelihood provider in Nigeria, especially in the rural areas, and contributes significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product(GDP)”.

According to him “the demand for agricultural products is daily on the increase with increase in population and per capital income and growing demand from industrial sectors”.



He said the Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu-Ojapo, when established will “train and produce morally sound graduates to become self-employed in the area of Science and Agriculture. “Establish linkages and collaboration with other policy makers, research institutes and training institutions; establish and manage modern standard livestock farms, veterinary clinics and diagnostic laboratories and produce technicians capable of carrying out routine preventive measures and advisory services in livestock, fishery and crop production,

“Promote capacity building through outreach programs, vocational training, continuous education among others in the area of Science and agriculture and promote youth development and empowerment opportunities through entrepreneurial and agricultural activities.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

