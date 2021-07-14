Knowledge-based skills, a must for professional competence in hospitality trades – Kangiwa

The Director General (DG)of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has admonished youths to seek for knowledge-based skills to enhance their professional proficiency in hospitality trades while urging youth corps members to consider taking up one of the hospitality trades as an entrepreneur business after their compulsory service year.

Kangiwa who made the call through Ahmed Mohammed Sule, Director Media and Public Relations of the Institute at the opening of a One-Week training program in Dutse for Youth Corps Members serving in Jigawa State, said the training exercise was organized to prepare the Youth Corps Members to be self-employed, self-dependent and self-sustaining after the service year in the face of growing unemployment in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, the Jigawa State Commissioner of Commerce and Tourism, represented by the Director of Tourism in the Ministry, Alhaji M. Ringim said Jigawa State is greatly appreciative of the choice of Jigawa State for the training of members of the National Youths Corps Service in the state for the training meant to prepare them for life after their service year, noting that the state government will give beneficiaries of the training the opportunity to utilize the knowledge and skills they acquire to better their lots.

Alhaji Ibrahim Baba, NIHOTOUR’s Head of Department of Hospitality and Team Leader of the training program, said the selected youth corps members should consider themselves lucky as his Department is fully prepared to impact on them the best of skills, they need in hospitality trades to practice professionally, proficiently and profitably in which ever trade they choose to take up after their service period.

The State Director of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) of Jigawa State who spoke through an official of the State NYSC said the agency will continue to encourage as well as seek for partnership with relevant Institutes such as NIHOTOUR in empowering youth corps members with skills and knowledge that will make them to be functional and useful members of the society after the completion of the one year mandatory service to their fatherland.

He implored the chosen corps members to be attentive in acquiring all the skills needed to practice any hospitality trade of their choice.

Titled Skill Gap Training in Hospitality Trades including Catering, Cookery, Bakery, Confectionaries, Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services as well as Events Planning and Management, the One Week Program is organized by the Hospitality Department of NIHOTOUR for Youth Corps Members serving in Jigawa State holding at the 3-Star Hotel, Dutse, the Jigawa State Capital

