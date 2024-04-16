Knights of St. John Lead Others to Host Aniagwu Golf Kitty

The Knights of St. John International will lead other dignitaries to a golf tournament at the Ikoyi Club 1938, to celebrate the Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Monsignor John Aniagwu, who recently turned 80 years.

The Golf Kitty which is an invitational, and comes up on Thursday 18th April 2024, at the Golf Section of the Club, will have 100 golfers participate in different categories playing. According to Sir Emmanuel Okene who spoke on behalf of Knights of St. John International and other sponsors, said that, golfers will compete in the following categories; Men, Ladies, Priests and Veterans.

Okene pointed out that the Golf Kitty promises to be a true celebration of a distinguished man of God, who had touched people’s lives through his ministry.

The Golf kitty Is scheduled to hold on the 18th of April 2024 as part of the activities for the celebration of Monsignor Aniagwu’s 80th birthday. Speaking on behalf of one of the sponsors of the Golf Kitty, Barrister Azuka Ndulewe of Rising Golfers Club said that “Aniagwu is a keen golfer and an exemplar to some of us younger golfers, who are inspired by his commitment to golfing, even at 80 years”.

Monsignor Aniagwu who is the Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, also doubles as the Parish Priest of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Lagos, was once the Rector of Saints Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Ibadan, Board Member of Augustine University, Lagos, and a distinguished senior member of the Ikeja Golf Club.