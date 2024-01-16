Kingmakers reject deposition of Kogi Monarch, describe governor’s action as sacrilegious

All eight ruling houses and three surviving out of four kingmakers of Igu, Koton-Karge Kingdom, in Kogi State, have rejected the deposition of Alhaji Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isakoto as Ohimege Igu, by Governor Yahaya Bello, as sacrilegious.

By Yohana Samson

All eight ruling houses and three surviving out of four kingmakers of Igu, Koton-Karge Kingdom, in Kogi State, have rejected the deposition of Alhaji Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isakoto as Ohimege Igu, by Governor Yahaya Bello, as sacrilegious.

They equally rejected the royal father’s banishment to Niger State as well as the Governor’s appointment of a new Ohimege Igu.

The three kingmakers namely: Alhaji Dauda Mukailu Ondaki (Madaki), Alhaji Abdullahi Bako (Ohimozi Ogbani) Dangara and Alhaji Saidu Sani )Agada) as well as seven other tradition Ward heads, made this position known in a statement they signed and was read by their spokesperson, Alhaji Kolo Ameh, at a press briefing in Abuja.

They said the governor’s action, if allowed to stand, is capable of destroying time tested values and age long traditions of our revered traditional institutions.

Ameh said, “We the represensatives of all the ruling houses and the 3 surviving out of the 4 kingmakers of Igu, koton-karge kingdom kogi Local Government of Kogi State, wish to state categorically and most unequivocally our total rejection of the purported deposition of Alhaji Abdulrazaq Gambi Sani Isakoto Gambo as the Ohimege Igu, koton-karfe and chairman, Lokoja/ Kogi local government area traditional council as well as the purported appointment of an ohimege during a proclamation on television and which went viral on social media on 8th january, 2024 and since thereafter.

“It’s pertinent to state that out of the three royal fathers that were purportedly deposed and banished, it’s only Alh. Abdulrazaq Gambo Sani Isakoto that was replaced immediately by that proclamation with the speed of light. This smacks of arbitrariness & punitiveness.”

He further read, “What has happened on this vexed issue is an anathema and a real mockery of our centuries long and revered kingship institution of the ohimege igu, koton-karfe and which if not urgently addressed, poses great and imminent danger to our well respected and highly acclaimed kingship institution and the peace and tranquility of our very old kingdom.

“It is therefore imperative to use this medium to intimate the kogi state government, its agents and the general public that the capricious proclamation is unacceptable and rejected in its entirety as it relates to our dear kingdom and the revered institution of the ohimege Igu, koton-karfe.

“It should be put on record that desecration of our age long customs and traditions which cannot be allowed to stand.

“At this juncture, we wish to draw the attention of all Nigerians to the willful, calculated and capricious aberration and desecration of our traditional kingship institution which the Kogi State government has wittingly embarked upon with the unjust purported removal and the hasty appointment of an ohimege in order to serve the interest of few political jobbers.

“We, therefore, certainly consider the abominable deposition of our loving and well respected ohimege, alh. Abdulrazaq Gambo Sani Isakoto as an ugly political vendetta orchestrated by few some political lilliputians with bloated images of their perceived personal self worth.”

The group of traditional title holders and kingmakers further declared, “in the light of the foregoing, we the under-listed persons representing the 8 ruling houses of igu, koton-karfe kingdom seek for the immediate reversal of this traditional farse and incongruity to save our age long customs and traditions, from bastardization, particularly of our highly revered and respected ohimege igu koton-karfe kingdom institution.”

They implored all Nigerians of goodwill within and beyond the state to call Governor Bello to order because “his current action on this important issue ia a contraption, an ill wind that blows no one no good and a big stain on his government and administration.” End

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

