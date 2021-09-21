King Sunny Ade’s wife, Risikat is dead

A former member of the Lagos state house of Assembly and wife of Juju maestro, King Sunny Ade, Hon. Risikat Ajoke Adegeye is dead.

Daniel Fayemi, media aide to the deceased’s son said I a statement Tuesday that the philanthropic politician passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, 21,09, 2021 after a brief illness.

Her remains has since been deposited at the TOS funeral homes, Lagos.



She is survived by her grieving husband and son, Mr. George Folarin.



Funeral arrangements would be communicated accordingly.



