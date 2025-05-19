‎‎‎‎King Flash Photography Expands with Ultra-Model Studio in Abuja, CEO Becomes Official Photographer to Liberian Presidents‎



‎King Flash Photography, a rapidly growing photography brand, launched its state-of-the-art ultra-model studio in the Central District of Abuja on Sunday. The new studio marks the sixth branch for the company, extending its reach both locally and internationally, including two thriving studios in Liberia.

‎By Chimezie Godfrey

‎The CEO and founder, Oluremi Olalere, recounted his inspiring journey from a struggling photographer to the official photographer of both the former and current Presidents of Liberia. According to Olalere, his rise was driven by a relentless focus on his dream despite early challenges.

‎”King Flash Photography, I can say from day one, is a testimony,” Olalere said. “It got this far because I believed in myself and my dream. Even when people doubted me and said, ‘Who are you to think you can do it?’ I stayed focused. I don’t do what others are doing. I don’t get what they get. I remain focused on my dream.”

‎Olalere began his career in Suleja, where his first studio was shut down after he couldn’t afford the rent. A year later, he reopened and expanded the business, eventually launching additional branches across Nigeria and Liberia.

‎”I started with nothing. My first studio in Suleja was closed down because I couldn’t renew the rent. But I refused to give up. Today, we’re here in Abuja, and I have studios in Liberia where I train young photographers for free,” Olalere said. “I became George Weah’s personal photographer when he was President of Liberia. Later, I was called to produce the official portrait of Liberia’s new President, Joseph Boakai.”

‎Olalere, who once rode a commercial motorcycle for seven years to make ends meet, emphasized his unwavering focus as the key to his success. “I’m writing a book titled ‘A Determined Mind.’ I rode ‘okada’ for seven years, but I never lost sight of my dream. Youths today sit around waiting for handouts. I tell them, focus. You being a lawyer or doctor doesn’t make you better than me. Photography took me places because I believed in myself.”

‎Currently employing over 40 Nigerian youths in his studios, Olalere uses his platform to inspire young entrepreneurs. “Your mission must be clear to you before people will help you. Many people are doing photography, but they don’t believe it can take them places. It’s not a curse; it’s a mindset,” he said.

‎He urged the government to identify and empower young talents. “The government should have platforms to ask people what they do and find those who excel. That’s how you grab and empower talent,” Olalere concluded.

‎King Flash Photography’s Abuja studio is positioned to set new standards in the industry, offering ultra-model photo sessions and advanced photography training for aspiring professionals.

