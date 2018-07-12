The Senate on Thursday urged Federal Government to mandate the Nigeria Air Force to carry out ariel surveillance in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, following series of attacks on innocent citizens in those areas by suspected bandits.

The surveillance, the Red Chamber said, would assist in identifying locations and hideouts of bandits and deal with them decisively.

The resolution was sequel to a motion on “Gruesome killing of 40 people in Sokoto State by Bandits” moved by Sen. Adamu Aliero (APC-Kebbi).

The Red Chamber also urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, through the commissioner of Police in the three states to set up a Special Squad to mop up the whole zone and get rid of the bandits.

Aliero, while leading debate on the motion, expressed sadness over the Monday killing in Sokoto State.

Aliero said “these bandits are operating in Zamfara forest, where they carry out many nefarious and barbaric killing of innocent people over a period of two years.