Killings: Plateau govt. imposes curfew on Bassa, Jos North, Jos South LGAs

Plateau government has imposed curfew on Bassa, Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas, following Saturday’s attacks on commuters around Jos North Local Government, where 23 persons were reportedly killed and 23 injured.

Gov. Simon Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs , Dr Makut Macham on Sunday in Jos, said the curfew would commence on Aug 14, from 6pm to 6am.

” I have directed the imposition of curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas, commencing 6pm to 6am,from today, 14th August 2021.

“The curfew shall remain in place, subject to further review by the State Security Council,” he said.

The governor warned against violation of the order, saying that security personnel would take all measures to maintain law and order in the affected areas.

He said the state government would continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary, to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Lalong also called for calm and appealed to residents to avoid any action or utterances that would further inflame the situation, saying security agencies are conducting investigations on the attack.

“So far, 20 suspects have been arrested and the security agencies are conducting investigations to get to the bottom of the matter,” he assured.

He sympathised with the families of those who lost their loved ones, and those injured as a result of the unfortunate incident .(NAN)

