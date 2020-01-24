Killings: NANS wants more protection for students in North-East

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for more protection for students studying in various tertiary institutions in the North-East.

The students body made the call on Friday in Jos during a peaceful protest against the murder of Daciya Dalep, a 200 level Biology/Education student of the University of Maiduguri, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Dalep, a native of Jing in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau, was kidnapped on Jan. 9 by the Boko Haram terrorists, while on his way to Maiduguri to resume school.

On Tuesday, the insurgents released a video where he was gruesomely murdered in cold blood.

Prince Godwin Bedir, Secretary General, NANS Zone C, urged the Federal Government to ensure the safety of students and indeed, all Nigerians resident in the North- East .

“We are in pains to address the world today on the unfortunate and painful execution of one of us, Mr Daciya Dalep.

“While we are regaining consciousness from the last year’s execution of two natives of Kumbun in Mangu Local Government Area, two others from Kazuk and Amper respectively, in Kanke Local Government and other Plateau indigenes.

“We call on Gov. Simon Lalong and National Assembly members from Plateau to come together as a matter of urgency to interface with the Federal Government and the Borno Government.

“They should ensure that our students and all Nigerians resident in the North-East are adequately protected.

“We plead with Plateau Government to enhance the admission of indigenes in tertiary institutions within the state as a solution to the wanton killing of innocent youths,” Bedir said.

The students body sympathised with the immediate family of their late colleague, the Mupun Nation, and the National Association of Plateau State Students (NAPSS) over the killing.

They prayed God to grant their colleague eternal rest and urged his immediate family to accept his death as God’s will. (NAN)