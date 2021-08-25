Killings: Lalong re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North

By Idris Ibrahim

The Plateau State Government has re-imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The government re-instated the curfew following growing tensions arising from the latest attack by suspected hoodlums in a community in Jos North LGA.

Armed men had on Tuesday night attacked Yelwan Zangam village and killed no fewer than 30 persons, destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

The state governor, Simon Lalong on Wednesday said the 24-hour curfew will take effect from today August 25 by 4:00p.m. till further notice.

This was made known in a statement issued by Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press & Public Affairs on Wednesday afternoon in Jos.

According to the statement, the government imposed the curfew to enable them preclude the frequent breakdown of law and order across communities in the LGA.

“The proactive decision became necessary following eminent threat to lives and properties within the Local Government Area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order. It will also enable security agencies deploy appropriately to maintain security as the search for the attackers of the villagers continues.”

“The Governor has appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the Government by abiding to the 24-hour curfew commencing 4pm, 25th August 2021, as security agencies have been mandated to ensure that those who violate the curfew are arrested.” the governor said.

However, the statement revealed that the 6pm to 6am curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGA’s still remains in place.

“Only people on essential duties such as health personnel, journalists, fire service and para-military and others, are to be exempted from the curfew but should carry means of identification with them at all times.” the statement revealed further.

