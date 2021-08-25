Killings: Lalong re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North

By Ibrahim

The Plateau State Government re-imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The government re-instated the curfew following growing tensions arising the latest attack by suspected hoodlums a community Jos North LGA.

Armed men had on Tuesday night attacked Yelwan Zangam village and killed no fewer than 30 persons, destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

The state governor, Simon Lalong on Wednesday said the 24-hour curfew will effect today August 25 by 4:00p.m. till further notice.

This was made known a statement issued by Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press & Public Affairs on Wednesday afternoon Jos.

According to the statement, the government imposed the curfew to enable them preclude the frequent breakdown of law and order across communities the LGA.

“The proactive decision became necessary following eminent threat to lives and properties within the Local Government Area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order. It will also enable deploy appropriately to maintain security as the search for the of the villagers continues.”

“The Governor appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the Government by abiding to the 24-hour curfew commencing 4pm, 25th August 2021, as have been mandated to ensure that those who violate the curfew are arrested.” the governor said.

However, the statement revealed 6pm to 6am curfew Jos and Bassa LGA’s still remains place.

“Only people on essential duties such as health personnel, journalists, fire and para-military and others, are to be exempted the curfew but should carry means of identification with them at all times.” the statement revealed further.

