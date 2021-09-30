Killings in Southeast, strange – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressive Change (APC), Mr Anene Chikezie, says the killings in the South-east region of the country are totally strange as the zone is known for peace and love.

Chikezie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu that he received the news of the killings, especially that of Dr Chike Akunyili with mixed feelings.

He said that members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) could no longer control what is happening in Igboland.

According to him, anybody can now perpetrate crime using their name and platforms for lack of control.

The legal practitioner advised youths and those perpetuating various crimes in the zone in the name of agitation, to embrace dialogue and peace.

“Killing your brothers and sisters will not solve the problem and you cannot kill the one you claimed to be fighting for.

“Round table discussion is the panacea to whatever issue one has with the government and the innocent blood shed today will fight back someday. I don’t think the killings are politically motivated,” Chikezie said.

He regretted the sit-at-home strategy adopted by IPOB, saying that it would cripple that economy of the zone.

“Youths do not know what they are doing to themselves because their action will one day affect them directly or indirectly.

“They said there will not be election in Anambra in November and I bet you, if there is no election, the Federal Government will bring a sole administrator who is not Igbo to govern the state.

“Political actors in the state should ensure they do not encourage crime and killings to win an election.

“There is no point killing people because of position or another, people that engage in it are wicked and demonic,” he added.

NAN reports that three police officers were on Sept. 19 shot dead and two others critically injured by gunmen in Anambra while Chike Akunyili, widower of the late boss of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Dora Akunyili, was on Tuesday murdered.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the killings. (NAN)

