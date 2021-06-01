Killings: Group urges Plateau Govt. to ban grazing at Jos wildlife park

June 1, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



 A group, under aegis of Concern Youth of Tudun Wada and Dong communities of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau has called on the state government to ban grazing around the of Jos Wildlife Park.The group made the call when it visited families affected recent attacks in Dong, on Tuesday in Jos.The News Agency of (NAN) reports that gunmen had on May 23, attacked and killed seven persons in Dong community.

Mr Yohana Izang, Secretary of the group, said the grazing at the wildlife park had constituted threats to Dong and Tudun Wada communities bordering the park.According to him, the of the wildlife part is restricted, hence should not harbour humans but animals only and should strictly reserved for recreational purposes.“As you all know, Dong community has been under siege lately; in fact, just last week, gunmen attacked the community and killed seven persons including a baby.“To curtail the spate of attacks in Dong and Tudun Wada, communities bordering the Jos wildlife park, we want to call on government to ban grazing in the park.“

The park is a restricted and so no human being other than animals should allowed to graze or even live .“The grazing activities at the park poses serious threats to the inhabitants of communities around the wildlife park.“So, we are calling on the government of Plateau to as a matter of urgency ban grazing and other human activities at the forest of the Jos wildlife park,” Izang called.Izang also called on to intensify efforts toward ending attacks by gunmen that usually lead to loss of and property.

The secretary, however, called on residents of Dong community to law and remain at all times.NAN reports that the group donated some food and cash to the families affected recent attacks in Dong during the visit. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,