A group, under aegis of Concern Youth of Tudun Wada and Dong communities of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau has called on the state government to ban grazing around the forest of Jos Wildlife Park.The group made the call when it visited families affected by the recent attacks in Dong, on Tuesday in Jos.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had on May 23, attacked and killed seven persons in Dong community.

Mr Yohana Izang, Secretary of the group, said the continued grazing at the wildlife park had constituted security threats to Dong and Tudun Wada communities bordering the park.According to him, the forest of the wildlife part is restricted, hence should not harbour humans but animals only and should strictly be reserved for recreational purposes.“As you all know, Dong community has been under siege lately; in fact, just last week, gunmen attacked the community and killed seven persons including a baby.“To curtail the spate of attacks in Dong and Tudun Wada, communities bordering the Jos wildlife park, we want to call on government to ban grazing in the park.“

The park is a restricted forest and so no human being other than animals should be allowed to graze or even live there.“The continued grazing activities at the park poses serious security threats to the inhabitants of communities around the wildlife park.“So, we are calling on the government of Plateau to as a matter of urgency ban grazing and other human activities at the forest of the Jos wildlife park,” Izang called.Izang also called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward ending attacks by gunmen that usually lead to loss of lives and property.

The secretary, however, called on residents of Dong community to be law abiding and remain peaceful at all times.NAN reports that the group donated some food items and cash to the families affected by the recent attacks in Dong during the visit. (NAN)

