Killings: Alia condemns attack on Anwase community

Hyacinth Alia of Benue has expressed sadness over the unprovoked attacks on Anwase Community in Kwande Local Government Area that led to the death

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue has expressed sadness over the unprovoked attacks on Anwase Community in Kwande Local Government Area that led to the death of many innocent residents.

This was contained in a press statement on Friday in Markurdi signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula.

The governor in the statement strongly condemned the attack on unarmed citizens by suspected armed herders.

He also expressed worry that such a heinous act has continued in the state despite the efforts of his administration to ensure the safety of his people.

He, however, made a firm determination to continue to use lawful procedures to protect Benue people.

He further charged security personnel to improve their surveillance and also ensure that vulnerable communities are protected.

“I can assure you, the perpetrators of this act will pay dearly for it. They may think they are not known, but they cannot be allowed to continue perpetrating this. It’s a matter of time”, he said

Alia condoled the families who lost their loved ones in the attack and sympathizes with those injured, saying his thoughts of comfort and prayers are with them at this difficult time. (NAN)