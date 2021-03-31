The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi chapter, has vowed to resist open grazing of cows in all councils of the state.

The association made the vow in Abakaliki on Wednesday in reaction to the killing of over 15 persons in three communities of Ishielu Local Government by unknown gunmen on March 29.

Chief Paul Nwogha, the association’s Public Relations Officer, told newsmen after its meeting that the decision was taken by the chairmen of the 13 LGAs and 64 Development Centre Coordinators in the state.

“We support the law against open grazing and henceforth, anyone who engages in the act would be resisted.

“This is to ensure that such carnage does not repeat in any of our councils as the attack was unwarranted,” he said.

Nwogha, who is the Chairman of Izzi LGA, said that the association was giving security agencies 72 hours to identify and arrest all those involved in the killings.

“Security agencies have not done enough in protecting our people and we urge residents of the affected areas not to vacate their homes in panic,” he said.

He noted that local security networks such as vigilantes had been mobilised to guard all parts of the state and would do their best in securing the people.

“There is no law permitting individuals to bear arms in the country but the vigilantes would defend the people.

“We will continue supporting the governor in securing the state and also resist acts targeted at distracting him in his governance,” he said.

Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku, the state ALGON Chairperson had earlier told newsmen that the entire state was in grief over the killing of its citizens.

“We met to discuss ways of averting future occurrences and to ensure that lives and property of our people are protected at all times,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

