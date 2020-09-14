Killing: Police arrest 6 suspects in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested six suspects for questioning over the shooting and killing of one Kayode Olorunroba (m), 35, of No. 3, Werewere St., Alagbado in Lagos State.

The command’s spokesman, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Monday that Olorunroba was shot at AVID Sharwama Spot, Alagbado on Friday.

Adejobi said that the suspects had begun to give useful information that could assist the police in its investigation.

“The deceased had an altercation with another customer, who is now at large at the spot.