Killing of Dr Chike Akunyili barbaric—Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has condemned the killing of Chief Medical Director of St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, Prof. Chike Akunyili.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, urged security agencies to launch a robust investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.

The widower of late Minister of Information, Dora Akunyili, was killed on Monday evening in Anambra, when he was returning from a commemorative lecture in honour of his late wife.

Kalu described the deceased as gentle and kind-hearted and stressed that his death was a big loss to the country.

He added that the act was “barbaric, evil and totally unacceptable.’’

The former governor of Abia prayed to God to give the Akunyili family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said: “I was pained and shocked to hear the devastating news of the killing of Chief Medical Director of St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, Prof. Chike Akunyili.

“The evil act must be investigated by appropriate authorities in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the evil act to book.

“The deceased was easy going, selfless, patriotic and committed to the service of humanity.

“The death of the medical practitioner is not only a huge loss to the medical profession, but to Nigeria at large,” Kalu said.

Kalu, while praying for eternal rest for the deceased, urged the family members to uphold the good deeds of their late patriarch. (NAN)

