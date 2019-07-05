Killing of DPO, others: Bayelsa CP schedules meeting with community leaders

The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr Uche Alozia, has scheduled a meeting with the Agudama-Ekpetiama community leadership over the July 1 attack on the community’s police station by unknown gunmen.



SP Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Yenagoa on Friday.



NAN recalls that the suspected gunmen on Monday invaded Agudama-Ekpetiama Police Station in Yenagoa Local Government Area, and killed four police personnel on duty, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

The three other personnel, all sergeants, killed included a pregnant policewoman.

Butswat also said that the AIG Zone 5, Benin City had earlier visited the community on July 2.

“The CP is meeting with the community leadership today, Friday. Meanwhile, the AIG Zone 5, Benin City had earlier visited the community on July 2,” he said.

He said no arrest had been made but investigations were on and efforts were being made to bring the culprits to book. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

