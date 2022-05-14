Killing of Deborah Samuel: CHRICED calls for arrest, prosection of perpetrators

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) has condemned the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel by some students of Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto.

In a statement, CHRICED Executive Director, Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi noted that CHRICED is convinced of the principles of justice, truth, liberty, rule of law and respect for the human rights of all people, particularly the most vulnerable, underprivileged and minority groups are essential for a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Zikirullahi expressed the believe that all these could be attainable only within a just society in which all classes, nationalities and individuals enjoy equality in politics, the economy and other aspects of social and private life.

He pointed out that gross violations of rule of law, human rights, and personal liberty as well as the degradation of justice, such as witnessed in the stoning to death and burning of Deborah Samuel by some students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto (SSCOE) over alleged blasphemy constitute an affront to the humanity of all Nigerians, and further justify the demand for a National Conference to address the multi-faceted problems confronting the country.

Zikirullahi therefore: condemned the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, adding that the act is a heinous crime against humanity.

He equally demands a full-scale investigation of this assault and calls for immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this brutal act, among others.

He said,”Strongly condemn in its entirety the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel by some students of Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto for merely expressing her concern over the invasion of their WhatsApp platform.

“Denounces every motive behind this dastard act and views it as a heinous crime against humanity. It is a slap on the faces of true Muslims and adherents of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

“Demands a full-scale investigation of this assault and calls for immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this brutal and shameful act in Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto.

” And urges immediate closure of Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), pending the investigation of the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel to determine the culpability or otherwise of all actors who played various role in the perpetration of the heinous crime.”

